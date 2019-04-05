Are you ready to make $15 per hour on 1st, $16 per hour on 2nd and 3rd shift with an increase of $.25 after 30-day training? Great news! Adecco at Honda Transmission in Russells Point increased hourly rates! We have immediate openings for 2nd.

We offer several great benefits here are a few:

Medical, dental, and vision plans

Paid Holidays

401 (k) Plan

Skills Training

Attendance Bonus $100 for just showing up every day and work your complete shift

Referral bonuses Easy money refer a friend or family member and after he/she works 160 hours you receive $300.

Weekly pay with direct deposit or pay card

Access to HTM’s Fitness Center

Qualifications for these positions:

Must be able to lift objects up to 45 lbs.

Ability to understand and follow verbal and written instructions

Must be able to work overtime during the week and on the weekend when required

Must have a High School Diploma or GED

Ready for this great opportunity? For instant consideration for this Manufacturing Production job, click on Apply Now! You can even chat immediately with MYA and schedule your appointment to come into the office as early as tomorrow!

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled